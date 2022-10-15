At one time fighting for domination over Italy. Lombards and Byzantines: Saturday 15 October, on the field at 8 pm, to experience another battle. At PalaGesteco, in fact, Cividale and Ravenna compete against each other. No king or emperor to conduct the operations: on the parquet in via Perusini, two teams and their technicians.

On the one hand, then, coach Stefano Pillastrini, his roster, defeated on Sunday at the photo finish in Mantua, eager for immediate revenge. On the other hand, a team still dry of victories after two days and already prey of criticism within the Romagna supporters.

WORD TO THE PROTAGONISTS

However, he does not trust coach Stefano Pillastrini. He does not trust the two resounding defeats remedied by the Giallorossi in this start of the championship against Pistoia (71-101) and Chieti (81-59). “The match against Ravenna hides a thousand pitfalls because OraSì would seem within our reach, but given the growth we had between the first and second challenges and knowing the level players on the roster it will be a really delicate match”.

However, there is no mistaking it: “Obviously we want to win, making ourselves ready and with the knowledge that it will be a game to be faced with humility”. So what is the formula to protect the walls of PalaGesteco?

«We will have to pay particular attention to details and play better than previous matches. In reality, in Mantua, we played well, but we wasted it by making some mistakes such as conceding counter-attacks or attacking rebounds. This must not be repeated ».

The Ueb coach is motivated. Aristide Mouaha is equally so: «After the stop in Mantua, we have a great desire for redemption, so each of us is ready to give something more than what he usually gives to bring home the colon».

The player, therefore, adds further ingredients to the recipe needed to beat Ravenna: “We will have to be compact and solid throughout the game, without taking anything for granted because it will be a dangerous match.”

A match, however, played under the embrace of the friendly public: «We certainly count on the support of our fans, who we hope will be even more numerous and warm than the debut against Chieti».

THE OPPONENT

Roster deeply renewed that of the Orasì: captain of the Romagna team is the class of ’86 Bernardo Musso, who arrived in Ravenna in the summer to bring his dose of experience to the group.

With him also arrived the USA Anthony Kendall and Lewis Wendell, former leaders of the team coached by confirmed Alessandro Lotesoriere. Young, if not very young, the rest of the Giallorossi team, with the various Bartoli, Giordano and Onojaife often and willingly launched into the fray.

And it is precisely by virtue of the green line adopted that, day by day, the Ravenna collective takes steps forward, highlighting improvements compared to the first hour outings.

USEFUL INFO

Tonight, the PalaGesteco ticket offices and gates will be open from 7 pm. At the box office of the Via Perusini facility it will be possible to purchase tickets for the match and subscribe to season tickets. The live match will be broadcast on LNP Pass, while the deferred broadcast will be broadcast on Telefriuli. –

