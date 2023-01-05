Home Sports CJ28+6 Jaylen Green 16 points, Zion missed the Pelicans lightly beat the Rockets – yqqlm
Original title: CJ28+6 Jaylen Green 16 points Zion missed the Pelicans over the Rockets

On January 5, 2023, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the New Orleans Pelicans playing against the Houston Rockets at home. After the game, the Pelicans beat the Rockets 119-108.

In this campaign, the Pelicans’ stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both missed due to injuries.

Full game specific score:

22-45, 30-30, 21-23, 35-21 (Rocket first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Rockets: Jaylen Green 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Kevin Porter Jr. 11 points and 5 assists, Jabari Smith 14 points and 13 rebounds;

Pelicans: CJ-McCollum 28 points and 6 assists, Valanciunas 16 points and 17 rebounds, Trey Murphy 14 points, Marshall 16 points and 7 rebounds, Alvarado 13 points and 5 assists.

