The derby between Torviscosa and Cjarlins Muzane presented itself as an important crossroads of the season for both teams.

In the end it certainly was for Cjarlins Muzane who, overcoming their rivals with an unequivocal 3-0, gave a turning point to their championship.

The superiority of the formation of Mr. Tiozzo emerged at the beginning of the match, all of the orange-light blue brand. At 2 ‘Banse serves Gjoni in the area who touches the post with his right.

A minute later another opportunity with Banse that from a few steps does not frame the mirror of the goal. The initial domination of Tiozzo’s formation is rewarded at 18 ‘. Corner kicked by Valenti and a winning header by Codromaz.

Try to shake the Torviscosa with Oman in the 21st minute that goes away on the left and diagonally kicks high.

Still guests close to scoring in the 32nd minute with a foray from Gjoni, but his low shot is inaccurate.

After the initial difficulties, the hosts take courage and try to push harder but collide with the rocky opponent’s defense and their comeback attempts are then frustrated by the doubling of Cjarlins Muzane in the 14th minute of the second half.

Alesso frees himself well on the right and serves in the middle of the Gjioni area that he controls, turns and makes Fabris dry with an impregnable low shot.

Torviscosa has the opportunity to reopen the match at 19 ‘: Oman crosses low in the area for Garbero who kicks high with the door wide open. On the counterattack Cjarlins Muzane touches the third goal: Banse serves Valenti who from the edge with an angled left touches the post. Torviscosa touched 2-1 in the 28th minute with Novati being rejected by a defender.

Still hosts close to scoring, but Specogna can’t find the right time and the action fades. The final seal to the victory of Cjarlins Muzane comes in the 37th minute with the third goal, scored by Cattaneo with a shot from outside the area on which Fabris can do nothing.