CL qualification: Sturm loses at PSV Eindhoven

Sturm Graz suffered a severe setback on their way to the play-off for the UEFA Champions League. The leaders of the Admiral Bundesliga were beaten 4-1 (3-1) by PSV Eindhoven in the third qualifying round on Tuesday and have their backs to the wall in the second leg on August 15 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1) in Graz .

Early lead for PSV Eindhoven (4th)

PSV Eindhoven dominated the game from the start and took the lead after just four minutes through Isaac Babadi. The Dutch hardly let Sturm come into play after that and extended their lead to 3-0 thanks to a brace from captain Luuk de Jong (22nd, 32nd). Practically out of nowhere, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic reduced the deficit to 1:3 (40th) after a corner before the break. After the change of sides, Sturm seemed a bit more stable, but was also lucky that PSV missed a few sitters. Sangare scored the 4:1 (73rd).

Stankovic shortened to 1: 3 (40th) with a header

As in the previous year, Sturm threatens to end in the third qualifying round, in 2022 the Graz Dynamo Kiev had to admit defeat in extra time. The promoted team has secured five million euros for reaching the play-offs. The loser can at least console himself with a fixed place in the group stage of the Europa League. Eindhoven failed last year in the CL play-off at Glasgow Rangers (2: 3) – a duel that could take place again in 2023. Because the last hurdle is PSV or Sturm der Sieger from the duel between Rangers and Servette Geneva.

