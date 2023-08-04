Claim: Lingr will sign or leave in the summer. Stuttgart stands for Jurassic

The story of Slavia football midfielder Ondřej Linger continues. The 24-year-old representative still hasn’t signed a new contract, while his current contract is only for one year, and neither he nor the club from Eden have yet been completely excited by the interest from abroad. “It is an open topic and we have to solve it before the end of the transfer period. Either by signing a contract or by selling,” says the chairman of the board of Slavia Jaroslav Tvrdík clearly. He admits that there is a strong interest in Matěj Jurásek, according to him, Bundesliga side Stuttgart is very active. But he does not intend to sell the talented winger at any price.

