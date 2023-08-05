Clarence Seedorf shines in charity match in support of Ukraine at Stamford Bridge

A charity match was organized this Saturday at Stamford Bridge by Andreï Chevtchenko and Oleksander Zinchenko. Many Chelsea and Arsenal legends (and others) were united around Zinchenko and Mudryk, the two Ukrainians playing for the Gunners and the Blues respectively.

Among them were Essien, Dida, Cannavaro, Makélélé, Eto’o, Lehmann, Pires… Although the two teams ended in a draw (2-2), the public could see that Clarence Seedorf, who played in the “Shevchenko team”, has beautiful remains. The former Dutch midfielder sent a left foot missile into the Lehmann top corner before halftime (41st).

The funds raised during this match, organized in collaboration with the charity platform United24, will be used to rebuild a Ukrainian school destroyed during a Russian invasion last March.

