Among the signatories of the letter by the various sports ministers are also Italy, France, the USA and Great Britain

«The IOC must urgently clarify the concept of “neutral model” to which, according to its project, Russian and Belarusian athletes should adapt in order to be able to participate in the Paris Games 2024 because the proposal of the Olympic Committee completely lacks clarity and concreteness and seems difficult to achieve». This is what the Sport ministers and undersecretaries of thirty nations (including Italy, France, the United States , Great Britain) expressed themselves in a document addressed to Thomas Bach, president of the IOCwhich basically rejects the idea of ​​the patriarch of sport to allow the two states that have attacked Ukraine to participate in the Games with their athletes on a “neutral basis”.

This is the first formal document drawn up by government members on the issue, coordinated by Lucy Frazer, British undersecretary for culture. «Neutrality is hardly conceivable – underlines the document – when it is clear to everyone that the athletes (except perhaps the tennis players) are supported and financed directly by their nations. It is equally clear how strong the link between Russian sport and the Russian army is and therefore until the concept of neutrality is completely clarified we are completely against the presence of Russia and Belarus in any type of competition”. The signatory states are Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia Slovenia , Spain and Sweden to which must be added Italy and the USA (with the signature of Ministers Abodi and Deputy Minister Lee Satterfield), considered strategic because the two nations will host the next editions of the Games, and the heavy one of the French minister of sport Amélie Oudéa-Castéra who will coordinate the 2024 edition to which the Mayor of Paris Hidalgo. Lucy Frazer was particularly clear: «Putin uses sport as a propaganda tool to legitimize his claims. Now, with the military actions promoted by Great Britain, the USA and their European allies and with a Russian spring offensive that the Ukrainians consider imminent, we believe that the IOC must quickly reconsider his idea ». The document adds to the condemnation voted by a very large majority by the European Union parliament last Friday. The IOC has not commented on the matter at the moment.