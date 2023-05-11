Clarisse Agbegnenou wins her sixth world judo title

Clarisse Agbegnenou, during the World Judo Championships in Doha, May 10, 2023. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

When the cat’s away the mice will play. We hope that the judokas in the under 63 kg category have taken advantage of the absence of Clarisse Agbegnenou, because the party is over, and the superpredator of women’s judo is back. Eleven months after giving birth to a little girl and after missing the last edition of the Worlds, in October 2022, the five-time world champion has resumed her good habits.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of better, explained the champion, at the microphone of La Chaîne L’Equipe, after her victory. I worked a lot [après ma grossesse], cried a lot too, to get there. I told my daughter that I was going to bring her the medal and put it around her neck: thing promised, thing due. »

On Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, she added another world title to her impressive collection by defeating Slovenian Andreja Leski, in a repeat of the 2021 Worlds final. And this sixth individual world gold medal finds a special place in his career. “I go there with my current weapons. I still miss a lot of things, and work”she explained before the competition.

On the Qatari mats, it was not really seen as she was concentrated, powerful and offensive. So it only took her a few months and two warm-up competitions – one with her club at the end of 2022, where she injured her knee, and the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv (Israel), in February, where she had finished seventh – to regain her level. A rare feat in a sport where physical condition and strength are essential elements of success. “I think there is a psychological effect. The boss is back and it has everyone worried”analyzed his referent coach at Les Bleues, Ludovic Delacotte.

Six wins by ippon

Since 2013, in eight participations, she has always at least reached the final of the world championships and won six of them. We have to go back more than ten years to find traces of an early elimination during this great meeting. In 2011, at the age of 19, she lost in the second round of the Paris Worlds, but consoled herself by becoming a young team world champion.

In Doha, throughout the day, the 30-year-old is gaining momentum. Although she waited for extra time in the second and third rounds, she made it a point of honor to win her six fights by ippon, successively against Serbian Anja Obradovic, Cuban Maylin del Toro Carvajal, Israeli Gili Sharir , the Canadian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, the Austrian Lubjana Piovesana and the Slovenian Andreja Leski.

Before the final, her most significant fight took place in the quarter-finals against the vice-world champion and world number two, Beauchemin-Pinard. Agbegnenou quickly led to the score thanks to a waza-ari, but still pushed to the end by achieving a magnificent ippon a few seconds from the end of this quarter.

At the Tokyo Olympics (OG) in 2021, the two judokas faced each other in the semi-finals, a fight of course won by the Frenchwoman, who had won her first Olympic title in Japan.

The patroness of tricolor judo

The Frenchwoman asserts herself more than ever as the patroness of tricolor judo. Nothing disturbs her, neither her motherhood – she has chosen to be accompanied at all times by her child, even to the warm-up room today – nor the much more annoying conflicts with her federation, which have been going on for a few years. In Tel Aviv, for example, she had been deprived of supervision after a dispute with President Stéphane Nomis over the wearing of a kimono from her personal equipment supplier.

Faced with this internal adversity, she faces, as she explained in April in an interview with Monde : “I have already managed Games with a very conflicting relationship with the federation. I know the effects. It’s annoying and I don’t think it should be. But we cannot find common ground. We tried several times, nothing worked. »

This formidable competitor allows the French team to win a fourth medal at these Worlds, but above all a first in gold (silver for Shirine Boukli, bronze for Walide Khyar and Amandine Buchard). This bodes well before the entry into the running of other competitors with very good chances of medals: Marie-Eve Gahié (- 70 kg), Audrey Tcheuméo (- 78 kg), Romane Dicko (+ 78 kg) and Teddy Riner (+ 100 kg).

One year before the Paris Olympics, Clarisse Agbegnenou shows her opponents that it is useless to count on any weakness on her part. “Everything works, we’re going for Paris 2024”launched the Frenchwoman after this new title.

To beat her at the next Olympics, with an additional year of training and in front of an audience committed to her cause, her competitors will have to prove themselves better than the now six-time world champion.