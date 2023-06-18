Clark caught up with Fowler after the third round of the US Open golf major

The 123rd edition of the US Open promises a dramatic conclusion. “It’s not until tomorrow that the tournament really starts,” Fowler said after the third round. They are -10 with Clark before the final eighteen holes.

Following them and McIlroy from Northern Ireland is former world number one Scottie Scheffler. He is three shots behind the leading pair.

On the contrary, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth or Phil Mickelson, who was second at the US Open six times and celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday, did not pass the cut. He missed the move by a shot.