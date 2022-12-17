Original title: Clarkson 39 points, Zion 31+8, Markkanen 31 points, Jazz beat Pelicans in overtime

On December 16, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the Utah Jazz playing against the New Orleans Pelicans at home. After the game, the Jazz defeated the Pelicans 132-129 in overtime.

At the last moment of the regular season, Conley scored a sudden assist and assisted Markkanen to hit a three-pointer; then Zion quickly scored two points, and the Pelicans chased to 1 point; Trey Murphy hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner to tie.

In the last 2 seconds, the Jazz’s frontcourt tactics sent Markkanen to complete the alley-oop but was blocked by Nance Jr. After replaying the video, the referee determined that Nance had successfully blocked the block, not interfering with the ball, and the two sides entered overtime.

Full game specific score:

25-27, 37-31, 33-33, 28-32, 6-9 (OT1) (Pelicans first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson 31 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, CJ McCollum 28 points and 6 rebounds, Herbert Jones 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Nance Jr. 13 points and 9 rebounds, Najib Marshall 13 points;

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson 39 points and 8 rebounds, Markkanen 31 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Malik Beasley 17 points, Olynyk 14 points and 7 rebounds.

