The FIGC president: “Institutions and the world of football must do more and collaborate”

“Some sanctions need to be made much more stringent and effective. We believe that the keystone, as I have already mentioned to Minister Piantedosi, is the close collaborative relationship between all the institutions. Some incidents take place outside the stadium with far west appointments to fight and give vent to one’s tensions, this is unacceptable and shameful”. In the aftermath of the clashes between the ultras of Rome and Naples at the Badia al Pino motorway service station, the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina strongly condemned these episodes, the institutions and the world of football must do more together and create the conditions so that these subjects who have nothing to do with football and sport are expelled from our system. Minister Abodi is right, these people must pay”. And he stressed that it is “right that moral and image damage, not to sport but to the whole country, should be punished very severely”. Gravina also spoke of the episodes of racism that returned to the stadiums during Lecce-Lazio in the away sector of the Biancocelesti fans. “We know that much more can be done – he said -, but we always run into objective conditions that prevent us from going further. I am referring to the hypothesis of suspending matches which never leads to the interruption of the match. But try to imagine getting 80,000 people out of a stadium”. And on the possibility of tightening the rules approved in 2019, he said: “There are conditions and hypotheses on which we are working, because all of this must stop. It being understood that some closures and some more stringent bans can help create the conditions for a moment of aggregation that our country needs”. See also Chinese rocket out of control: when will it fall and where? What do we know - Magazine

Previous — The events of the A1 have brought to mind some of the darkest pages linked, so to speak, to the world of football and stadiums that welcome tens of thousands of spectators across the country every Sunday. Indeed, in 2007, Gabriele Sandri had lost his life in the same service area. The Lazio fan was tragically killed by a shot fired by agent Luigi Spaccarotella – positioned on the opposite side of the roadway – in an attempt to settle a dispute between fans. The episodes of violence between Romanists and Neapolitans also recalled the death of Ciro Esposito, killed in Rome in 2014 before the Italian Cup final between Naples and Fiorentina. A dramatic fact that marked the point of no return in the relationship between the Giallorossi and the Neapolitan curves, as well as having upset the life of Antonella Leardi, the mother of the missing thirty-one year old. Yesterday, after learning of the clashes on the motorway, it was impossible for her not to recall May 3 9 years ago: “Perhaps my son’s death taught us nothing, perhaps someone’s catwalks got lost in the I will continue to believe that football can change until the good Lord gives me the strength to do so – his words to Ansa – I condemn, as I have always done for years in every place where I speak, all that is violence in football and which for me and the whole Association that I represent in memory of my son, must be aggregation, sportsmanship and respect and nothing else. I must also note however that, despite my appeals. there is a part of these institutions that continue to be deaf in the face of a phenomenon that seems dormant but a spark is enough to re-explode and this episode is the confirmation”. See also йŮŽμ վ 2022 Ů ˧ûȷ_Ƶ_й

The raci widow — Strong regret also on the part of Marisa Grasso, the widow of Inspector Filippo Raciti who was killed in Catania on 2 February 2007 during the urban warfare that exploded at the end of the Catania-Palermo derby: “These signs of violence are not new to me, there they were already before my husband’s death. Then, after the tragedy, almost 16 years ago, the State promised me that these events would never happen again. They called 2007 the year zero, it was supposed to be the year of change. There have been dark and heavy moments with the pandemic and now, just after Christmas, seeing these scenes hurt me a lot. They made me relive my pain, my suffering. And to think that other families yesterday could find themselves in an instant to experience the tragedy I experienced. It is unacceptable to live in these situations”.

Government intervention — The Government’s reaction was not long in coming. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi – former prefect of Rome who on several occasions had adopted measures to prevent risky travel – asked the Observatory on sporting events to evaluate the next scheduled events with the utmost severity. Even the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, strongly condemned the incident, calling for severe penalties for those responsible: “Now whoever makes a mistake pays, this also applies to the A1 hooligans”. Yesterday over 200 Neapolitan and Roma supporters were identified outside the Milan and Genoa stadiums. A Roma supporter, who was injured by a slashing weapon and went to the hospital in Arezzo, was arrested last night on charges of aggravated brawl. In the evening however, four Napoli fans – aged between 21 and 27 – forced a roadblock in Genova Nervi. After being chased and stopped by the police, the officers found three iron bars in the trunk of the car which triggered the driver’s complaint. In the meantime, the Arezzo police station is continuing to study the footage from the security cameras of the Badia al Pino service station, to identify other perpetrators. Arrests in deferred flagrante delicto are not excluded in the next few hours. See also Half-time report-Wei Shihao's shot misses the Guangzhou team and the Hebei team temporarily draws 0-0_Yang Liyu_Restricted Area_Season

January 9 – 11:52

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

