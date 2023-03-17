The violence Of Napoli are “the tip of the iceberg” and, while the investigation goes on, “we can already say that we have witnessed something striking” in which “Every limit has been crossed”. Per Sergio Amatoassistant prosecutor in Naples, the clashes on the occasion of the return of the second round of Champions League they were not “an unpredictable episode”.

That of violence in the world ultrasclaims the magistrate in an interview with The printit’s a degenerative phenomenon of violent conduct” in which “the episodes are repeated with frequency close and growing”. In addition to the tensions in the historic center of Naples, remember the guerrilla warfare on the highway near to Arezzo of two months ago and the theft of the banner of Fedayn outside the Olympic stadium scored by the ultras of Red Star Belgrade.

In recent weeks, moreover, there have been clashes on the occasion of Paganese-Casertana and on several other occasions during Serie C and D matches. “But in everyday life – underlines Amato – the linear progression is lost sight of”. A matter of underestimation? In his view, no. Rather “there is a weakening of the effectiveness of preventionwhich is done on two levels: that detective story of street and that judicialin the courts”.

And it is on the second that he concentrates, because on the aspect of the adequacy of public order “it is not a judgment that belongs to me” nor “I can imagine an alternative device”. In short, the problem is “on the judicial level” because a “sense of impunity”. The root of what Amato identifies as the core of the problem is “a twenty-year trend”, he claims: “The penal system And ineffective both on a precautionary level, on a procedural level, and on an executive level of the penalties”.

The result? “It fades dissuasive effect against certain subjects – explains the deputy prosecutor – This brings down all the effort that is made on prevention. These people, usually prejudiced, they have little to lose”. The violence, she says, is followed by “a couple of days at the arreststhen a long process with uncertain outcomes. In which, he adds, crimes with contained sentences such as injuries e damages. “In the worst case scenario – he summarizes – a sentence that is unlikely to bring them back prisonwithout mentioning the discounts with alternative rituals”.

It is for this reason, in his opinion, that “we find the same protagonists a short distance from release”. People who “are not afraid signature requirement e Daspo”. Thus was born one “explosive mix” made up of “weakening of the precautionary phase and ineffectiveness of the sentence”. The problem remains related to how the ultras live the match which “is now only an occasion, so much so that one engages in violence even if the match does not concern one’s own team”.

And the ‘stage’ of the violence has moved “from inside the stadium to the outside” with “communications via social media make it possible to disregard the stadio as an arena of violence”. The solution for Amato is “to sit around a table” and “think about a slightly outdated legislation” as well as “rationalise a schizophrenic legislation, which for example made the use of precautionary measures exceptional”. Because the principle of presumption of innocence – “which I understand and respect”, specifies Amato – he assumes “fast process times”. In countries that make “limited recourse to preventive detention” a sentence is reached “in 6 months, not in 5 years”, concludes Amato.