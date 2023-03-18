Home Sports Clashes in Naples between Frankfurt supporters and police
Sports

Clashes in Naples between Frankfurt supporters and police

by admin
Clashes in Naples between Frankfurt supporters and police

Clashes broke out on Wednesday March 15 in Naples between German supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt without tickets and the police, on the sidelines of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Hundreds of hooded German ultras dressed in black threw projectiles and smoke bombs at police who responded with tear gas, according to images broadcast by Italian media. A police car caught fire. This violence, which took place mainly in a square in the historic center of the city, occurs when the supporters of the German club are deprived of tickets for this meeting, after a ping-pong between the Italian authorities and the club, against a backdrop of risk of trouble.

Read also: Eintracht Frankfurt clinch Europa League after penalty shootout against Rangers

Despite this context, at least 600 German supporters made the trip to Naples without tickets, according to the media. Eintracht and its fans have been under close surveillance by UEFA since last season, following the invasion of the pitch and the use of pyrotechnics in its Waldstadion, after the club qualified for the Europa League final against West Ham in May.

In September, incidents had already broken out in Marseille between supporters of OM and Eintracht, with smoke jets between stands. A Frankfurt supporter was seriously injured. German supporters also gave Nazi salutes.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Champions League: in Marseille, a reinforced system to try to limit overflows

The World with AFP

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

See also  Australian Open LIVE Sinner-Etcheverry 2-0
Subscribe

Contribute

You may also like

Whyte E-160 electric MTB: the most agile and...

Injury report for the Lakers vs. Pelicans!The absence...

Pau Gasol: The defense has disappeared, the essence...

Sassuolo Spezia 1-0: video, goals and highlights

NHL results – Sport.cz

Ukraine, after Poland, Slovakia will also send 13...

FIS boss for World Cup finals on two...

Young Doan signed an NHL contract with Arizona,...

Zanetti: “I would have signed for Empoli in...

At the head of FIFA, the hyperpresident Gianni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy