The fifth Clásico of the season has it all!

Real Madrid usurped the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg through sheer efficiency, winning 4-0 at FC Barcelona. And makes the 1-0 defeat in the first leg fade thanks to triple goalscorer Karim Benzema.

Long-term rivals and LaLiga leaders Barça (12 points ahead of Real) won the last three meetings (first leg of the cup, final of the Spanish Supercopa and the second leg of the league).

But not on Wednesday evening at Camp Nou at home!

There’s a lot of fire in the game right from the start!

First excitement in the 3rd minute: Real star David Alaba blocks Barça top talent Gavi’s cross with his arm in the penalty area. No hand penalty for referee Juan Martínez Munuera. Of course, the Catalans see things differently.

16. Minute: Barça coach Xavi complains loudly on the sidelines because of an alleged foul game – and sees yellow!

26. Minute: Small scuffle between Vinicius Junior and Gavi. Yellow for both.

After half an hour it was 8-1 for Barça after fouls. Soccer, on the other hand, is played less.

Until it is Robert Lewandowski in injury time who could reward his team’s slight superiority with a goal (45+1). But Real keeper Courtois is outstanding.

Just a few seconds later, the Madrilenians responded in a surprising way: Vinicius Junior scored the lead (45 + 1).

And even after the break, Real is freezing!

Modric plays on Karim Benzema, who converts the bottom left to 2: 0 (50th) – and shoots his royal team into the cup final!

Barcelona rears up briefly. Then Kessié fouled Vinicius Junior in the penalty area. Penalty! Benzema converts it confidently (58th).

In the 81st, the Frenchman then completes his hat-trick! He remembers that from the weekend when he scored as many goals in the 6-0 win over Valladolid.

Shortly thereafter, there is a pack formation on the pitch (85th). Eventually, tempers calmed down again. And nothing changes in the result.

In the final on 6 May, Real Madrid will meet CA Osasuna in Seville, who are there for the second time in the club’s history.

By the way, Real celebrated their last cup victory in 2014 …