Class A created the best record in history, and the two teams of Class B entered the top three. The three teams of Hangzhou International Chess teamed up to achieve great results

Hangzhou Daily News Last weekend, two important domestic chess tournaments came to an end one after another. In the finals of the National Chess League A held in Liaocheng, Shandong, the Hangzhou Bank team failed to continue the momentum of the regular season championship and finished second in the championship match with the Chongqing Sports Lottery team. The best record since the First Division. In the National Chess League B held in Changjiang, Hainan, the Hangzhou Chess Association team and the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team won the runner-up and third place respectively.

Missing the championship and still creating the best record, the Hangzhou Bank team witnessed the team spirit in regret

In the first round of the final, Platinum Stone of Bank of Hangzhou team defeated Zeng Rebirth of Chongqing team, helping the team win 3-2. Coupled with the promotion priority brought by the status of the regular season champion, the Hangzhou Bank team took the lead at this time. However, due to a big loss in the second round, the Chongqing team won the final victory and became the sixth champion team in the history of the Chinese Bishop League.

Dramatically, the Bank of Hangzhou team lost to the Chongqing Sports Lottery team in the first round of the regular season of the First Division in September 2022; in the final round of the finals, the Bank of Hangzhou team lost again. This is the only two defeats of the Bank of Hangzhou team this season.

This season, “Quadruple Champion” Hou Yifan joined the Bank of Hangzhou team, and the overall strength of the team has risen significantly. The men’s main horse group is the Chinese team player in the Hangzhou Asian Games. World team champion Platinum Stone, Olympiad champion Zhai Mo, up-and-coming chess players Xu Zhixing, Xiang Zeyu, and Yan Tianqi all performed outstandingly, either grabbing a key point or defending a draw. Under the circumstances, the Hangzhou Bank team won consecutive victories. In a total of 28 rounds of competition this season, the Hangzhou Bank team gained 18 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses. The runner-up result set Hangzhou’s best record in the National Elephant League A, and it is a reward and testimony to the team’s unity and hard work.

Mutual achievement and good performance

Brothers teams form a beautiful landscape in the league

This season, the reason why the Hangzhou Chess Association team was able to lock in a place for promotion in advance is inseparable from the performance of the brother team Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team.

In the fourth round of the league, the Hangzhou Mental Sports School team faced the Shenzhen Yinsheng Chess Academy team. The team ranked second in the pre-match rankings and has an international grand master. It is a strong contender for the first two promotion seats. In the competition, Qi Qi from Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School defeated Zhao Chenxi from Shenzhen team and scored a key point to help the team win. This victory also delayed the Shenzhen team.

Coincidentally, after the penultimate round of the rankings, the mighty Tianjin team ranked first, the Hangzhou Chess Association team has locked in second place, and the Shenzhen team is one point ahead of the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team in third place. If the points are recovered in the final round, the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team will win the third place. It just so happens that the Hangzhou Chess Association team will face the Shenzhen team in the final round. The Hangzhou Chess Association team won with the outstanding performance of Wang Doudou and Du Yuxin. At the same time, the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team defeated the Shanghai Haiwan team and scored 2 points, surpassing the Shenzhen team and winning the third place.

It is worth mentioning that the lineup of the Hangzhou Chess Association team this year includes not only the international super master Yu Ruiyuan, the women’s international master Wang Doudou, the national athlete Du Yuxin, but also four students from Hangzhou Zhiyun Technical Secondary School Zhu Hengyi and Kong Xiangrui , Xie Kaifan, and Ha Yihan. Among them, Xie Kaifan scored 5 wins, 3 draws and 6.5 points in 8 rounds of the league, contributing the team’s highest game points. Under the leadership of Mou Ke, the chess coach of Hangzhou Zhiyun Technical Secondary School and an international master, the Hangzhou Intellectual Sports School team scored 6 wins, 3 losses and 12 points in this league, ranking third with an impressive record. The performance of the two Hangzhou teams has become a beautiful landscape in the league.