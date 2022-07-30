Rome, 30 July 2022 – Every now and then we lose track of him before returning to the limelight with great fanfare with deeds to rub your eyes: the latest Remco Evenepoel puts it on the scoresheet in the San Sebastian Classica race in which he finds an encore after his success in the edition 2019.

Started 45 km from the finish, the Belgian got rid of the stamina of Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) on the penultimate climb of the day: all after that, 66 km from the end, the day’s breakaway had been reabsorbed thanks to the impulse of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team. Shortly after the race he experiences perhaps the first real turning point when at home UAE Team Emirates two excellent heads fall: Tadej Pogacarwho gets up and João Almeida, which ends up on the asphalt downhill. With the lack of perhaps the most accredited rivals, the way has been paved for the winning ride of Evenepoelone that when he wins (and are 11 in total in the season) decides to do so leaving only the crumbs to the opponents. Crumbs that in Basque country they tried to collect Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) e Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma): both, the best of the pursuers on the last climb, must nevertheless be satisfied with the less noble steps of the podium, with Evenepoel to stand out on the first. All with the aim Vuelta increasingly in the viewfinder.

