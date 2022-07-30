The Spanish race is back, the Belgian challenges the Slovenian after a targeted preparation in Livigno. Italy has been missing from the podium since 2008: Squalo and Bettiol try

The history of cycling also passes through here, from the San Sebastian Classic: the arrival along the Concha beach, with open umbrellas and costumed tourists, is one of the most spectacular on the world circuit. The only Spanish classic, which remains the only victory of Miguel Indurain in a one-day race (1990), was an Italian province for a decade: for nine editions in a row, from Bugno 1991 to Casagrande 1999, there was at least (!) a blue on the podium. The hat-trick in 1993 with Chiappucci, Faresin, Volpi, and in 2003 with the victory of Bettini over Basso and Di Luca. In 2007 Bertagnolli won; Rebellin 3rd in 2008, and since then Italy has disappeared.

Hopes — Today among the 156 starters there is Alberto Bettiol, already perky at the Tour, he has the number 1 (in 2021 success of his partner Powless) and it is a good sign for the Florentine who is aiming strongly for the World Championship. And there is also the symbol of our movement for a decade, Vincenzo Nibali. The Shark chose a campaign in Spain with destination Vuelta, and showed up at Castilla y Leon with some powerful extension, alongside Simon Yates (who won). There are Cattaneo, Pozzovivo, Rota (4th in 2021), Hindley, king of the Giro returns, here is Mohoric, Gaudu (4th in the Tour), Almeida and Ayuso and Valverde, at the last performance on the Basque stage. But this 42nd edition of the Clasica (km 225) is also an appetizer of the 2023 Tour, which will start right from the Basque Country, from Bilbao. And it is no coincidence that Tadej Pogacar, after second place in France and a few days of relaxation to encourage his girlfriend Urska Zygart to the Women’s Tour, is here for the last engagement before returning to Plouay on 28 August. See also The technology of the Giro d'Italia: from the life-saving helmet to the biodegradable bottle

Pogacar contro Evenepoel — The Slovenian, 23, finds a perfect route to end this phase of the season with a bang: the last 60 km are really tough, with the climbs of Jaizkibel (7.4 km at 5.8%), Erlaitz (4 km at 10%) and the very hard Murgil (2.1 km at 9.8% average with peaks of 16%) 8 km from the finish. But there is an even more favorite champion than him, and it is Remco Evenepoel, who in 2019 dominated the Clasica for his first big victory as a pro ‘at 19. Pogacar against Evenepoel is one of the least repeated challenges between phenomena of the “born ready” generation: in three seasons, just 16 times. Evenepoel will make his debut at the Vuelta and says: “For the first time I did a three-week retreat in Livigno dedicated to climbs, long climbs. I trained on the real Mortirolo, the one on the Mazzo side, I did it three times. then Stelvio, Bormio 2000 … “To prepare himself, the Belgian of the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl who won the Liège-Bastogne-Liège climbed to Trepalle, a hamlet of Livigno, the highest town in Italy at 2,069 meters above sea level. altitude. There you raise your head and find the giants. And Remco took inspiration: 85 hours of cycling in 19 days, practically an entire simulated stage race. “I weigh a couple of kilos less than three years ago, I have become More man, I analyze racing better. Pogacar? In my eyes he is always the best in the world: the one on the Galibier under the attacks of the Jumbo was one of the hardest days of his life, and he stood alone. And for me it would be a I dream of one day fighting with him for the classification of a lap “. See also Driving without a license, what the code says. The ranking of pass and fail

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 07:41)

