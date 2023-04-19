Classification of Champions League scorers 2022 – 2023

The Norwegian has 12 goals after scoring again in the quarterfinal against Bayern and no one will be able to prevent him from getting his second award

He is accompanied on the podium by the eliminated Salah (8) and Mbappé (7); the closest of those who are still in competition is Vinicius with 6 goals

The qualifying rounds for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022 – 2023 and we already know what the semifinals will be: Real Madrid–Manchester City y Milan–Inter. From these duels will come the two teams that will play the Grand Final on June 10, which will be held at the Ataürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

As in each edition, the main individual award goes to the top scorer in the competition, a title that the Frenchman won last season Karim Benzema con 15 goals. This year, the Frenchman, with physical problems, did not score in the entire first phase and, although he added three goals in the round of 16 against Liverpool and scored again in the first leg against Chelsea, with only 4 targets He is ruled out of the fight.

The leading scorer in this edition of the Champions League is Erling Haaland (Manchester City), who already won this award in 2021 with Borussia Dortmund, with 12 goals, with which he scored in the quarterfinals in the Bayern field. The Norwegian caresses his second award since his greatest pursuers were eliminated in the round of 16: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), second con 8 as manyy Kylian Mbappe (PSG), third con 7.

The only threat for the striker citizen could be the madridista viniciuswho is with 6 goals. But with a maximum of three games to play it seems impossible that Haaland can miss the prize.

Consult the classification of the scorers of the maximum continental competition.

CLASIFICACIÓN GOLEADORES CHAMPIONS 2022-23

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 12 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)*: 8 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)*: 7 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): 6 Joao Mario (Benfica)*: 6 Robert Lewandowski (Barça)*: 5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)*: 5 Rafael (Benfica)*: 5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)*: 4

*Already eliminated from the competition.