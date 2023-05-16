Claudia Neumann is to comment on the Champions League final

NAfter saying goodbye to Béla Réthy, Claudia Neumann will comment on the men’s Champions League final on June 10th on ZDF. A corresponding report from the “Bild” newspaper on Tuesday was confirmed by ZDF spokesman Thomas Hagedorn when asked by dpa.

This is the first time a woman will comment on the men’s premier class final in Germany. Réthy, 66, retired in early January. In addition to Neumann, presenter Jochen Breyer and experts Per Mertesacker and Christoph Kramer are also on duty at the highlight of the season in Istanbul.

In action at World Cup

Neumann recently commented on games at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. She had also set a courageous sign. The 59-year-old sat in the press box for the USA-Wales match at Al-Rajjan’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium wearing a black T-shirt with a rainbow heart printed on it. She also wore a colorful bandage on her arm, also in the colors that stand for diversity and tolerance.

The Champions League final will also be broadcast on the streaming channel DAZN. Commentator Uli Hebe and expert Michael Ballack will accompany the game there.