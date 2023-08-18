CLAUDIA TESTONI, FRIENDSHIP AND RIVALRY WITH ONDINA VALLA BETWEEN THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF BERLIN 1936 AND THE GOLDEN REDEMPTION AT THE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS IN VIENNA 1938 – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

When talking about Claudia Testoni, one cannot fail to mention Ondina Valla. Because, truly, the existence and agonistic destiny of one marry almost perfectly with the existence and agonistic destiny of the other. Read to believe.

Claudia was in fact born on 19 December 1915 in Bologna, the same city that gave birth to Trebizond (hence the diminutive Ondina) the following year, on 20 May 1916. if the two girls are already schoolmates, they also share exercise and a passion for sportboth competing for the Virtus Athletics Bolognawith Testoni demonstrating, like its peer, a remarkable versatility, which sees them both excel in the 80m hurdles, a specialty of which Valla is Italian champion 6 times, from 1930 to ’34 and again in ’37, against 5 for Testoni, from 1935 to ’40, demonstrating that the two friends /rivals monopolize the title for 11 consecutive years!

And while Valla also competes with excellent results in the high jump (of which she is 5 times Italian champion), Testoni is more inclined to compete in the long jump, in which she won 7 national titles from 1931 to ’38with the sole exception of the 1936 edition when Jolanda Colombo wins.

Year, the Olympic one, who sees the two blues appear at the Berlin Games among the favorites of the 80 hurdles race, keeping the forecast both in batterywhen Testoni is the fastest in the first series in 12″ and Valla is anticipated in the fourth by the American Simone Schaller, 11″8 against 11″9, than in the semifinalswith Ondina this time signing the best time, 11″6, and Claudia, accredited with the time of 11″8, who closes behind the Dutch Catharina ter Braake and the Teutonic Doris Eckert, darling of theOlympic Stadium.

In the final, on August 6, it was Testoni who was preferred at the start, gaining a slight margin which however was reassembled obstacle after obstacle until four athletes reached the woolen wire for an arrival that the judges took about half an hour to decipher. then assigning the victory to Valla (actually quite clear, even if of measure), while of the other three arrived practically at the finish line simultaneously, to be penalized is Testoni who has to sit on the edge of the podiumeven if all four are credited with the same time of 11″7 (actually the electronic relief, unofficial at the time, assigns 11″75 to Valla, 11″81 to the other German Anni Steuer and the Canadian Elizabeth Taylor, and 11″82 to Testoni).

Deeply disappointed by the outcome of the challenge, Testoni – who collects, together with Valla, another fourth place as a member of the 4×100 relay that sees a medal stolen from the United States, Great Britain and Canada – however has the opportunity to make up for it by winning the gold medal at the European Championships in Vienna in 1938ahead of the German Lisa Gelius and ter Braake, equaling the world record, 11″6, albeit in the absence of Ondina to whom, it is said, he no longer addressed the greeting (but the friendship will reinvigorate again in times of war) , then establish the new limit on the distance in 11″3 on two other occasions, on 23 July 1939 in Garmisch and on 13 August of the same year in Dresdentimes that Valla has never remotely dreamed of realizing and that they will then be improved from the “flying mom“, l’olandese Fanny Blankers-Koen in 1940.

Sure that if in Berlin there had been a place on the podium…

