Claudio Ranieri and promotion to Serie A with Cagliari: Leicester, hatred for Domenech, Dandi as son-in-law and the Barca with his Catanzaro teammates
Claudio Ranieri and promotion to Serie A with Cagliari: Leicester, hatred for Domenech, Dandi as son-in-law and the Barca with his Catanzaro teammates

Claudio Ranieri and promotion to Serie A with Cagliari: Leicester, hatred for Domenech, Dandi as son-in-law and the Barca with his Catanzaro teammates

Yet another feat by Claudio Ranieri, who has amazed on the bench in Italy and abroad in his career. Especially in 2016 with the Premier League won against Leicester, who had just been relegated to the Championship. Or like in 2020 when he saved Sampdoria. Now with Cagliari he has won promotion to Serie A, beating Bari thanks to Pavoletti’s goal in the 94th minute. Sent onto the field just five minutes before for the last, very last, assault. Then Ranieri couldn’t hold back his tears: I want to thank the boys, I’m crying because I feel this match is an indescribable joy. Everyone has contributed to this promotion, even those who have not played, his words.

