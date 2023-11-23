Home » Claudio Suárez: ‘In our time, Hondurans did everything to us’
Sports

Claudio Suárez: ‘In our time, Hondurans did everything to us’

by admin
Claudio Suárez: ‘In our time, Hondurans did everything to us’

Former national team player Claudio Suárez recalls mistreatment by Hondurans during qualifying games

Claudio Suárez, a former world player, has spoken out about the mistreatment he and his Mexican teammates faced during their playing days in Honduras. Suárez, who represented Mexico in the World Cup in 1994 and 1998, revealed that the Hondurans did everything to them, even making attempts on their lives.

“They did everything to us and even made attempts on our lives; They wanted to almost lynch us and they already forgot that. They get bigger in Honduras and get smaller in Mexico,” he said.

Suárez’s comments come after Mexico secured a spot in the Copa América, despite criticism of their performance in the qualifying game against Honduras. Mexico won 2-0, but the match extended beyond the allotted time, prompting discussions about the team’s performance.

Suárez defended Mexico’s qualification, stating that it is difficult to play a perfect game and expressing confidence in the team’s future in the Copa América in 2024.

Overall, Suárez’s remarks shed light on the challenges faced by international players during qualifying games and highlight the need for mutual respect and sportsmanship in the world of soccer.

See also  The SEC Dominated The ‘90s … In Basketball

You may also like

The best walking itineraries in Poland, from the...

FA Cup: Erling Haaland after five goals –...

Chris Paul reappears and is key to the...

Olimpia Milano, Stefano Tonut doubts against Asvel

Alexander Zverev loses in Acapulco tennis match against...

‘I started betting at 16, it was a...

Because of playing in the Baller League –...

Millionaires cry: crushing memes after falling to Once...

Where to watch padel tournaments on TV and...

Munich’s goalkeeping legend: Bayern legend Maier turns 80...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy