Claudio Suárez: ‘In our time, Hondurans did everything to us’

Former national team player Claudio Suárez recalls mistreatment by Hondurans during qualifying games

Claudio Suárez, a former world player, has spoken out about the mistreatment he and his Mexican teammates faced during their playing days in Honduras. Suárez, who represented Mexico in the World Cup in 1994 and 1998, revealed that the Hondurans did everything to them, even making attempts on their lives.

“They did everything to us and even made attempts on our lives; They wanted to almost lynch us and they already forgot that. They get bigger in Honduras and get smaller in Mexico,” he said.

Suárez’s comments come after Mexico secured a spot in the Copa América, despite criticism of their performance in the qualifying game against Honduras. Mexico won 2-0, but the match extended beyond the allotted time, prompting discussions about the team’s performance.

Suárez defended Mexico’s qualification, stating that it is difficult to play a perfect game and expressing confidence in the team’s future in the Copa América in 2024.

Overall, Suárez’s remarks shed light on the challenges faced by international players during qualifying games and highlight the need for mutual respect and sportsmanship in the world of soccer.

