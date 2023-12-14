Clayton Kershaw spoke excited about launching in 2024

Clayton Kershaw, the big-league pitcher, has spoken publicly for the first time since announcing his upcoming surgery. The three-time Cy Young Award winner expressed optimism about the possibility of launching for MLB 2024 during an interview with David Vassegh from AM 570 LA Sports. Kershaw disclosed that he is considering the option of returning to the mound next summer and is feeling good about his recovery process after the operation.

The 35-year-old left-handed pitcher emphasized that he does not want to end his career on a “bitter note,” referring to his last performance in the National League Division Series. Kershaw’s recovery has been satisfactory, and he is eager to strengthen his shoulder in preparation for his potential return to the game.

During the 2023 season, Kershaw delivered strong performances, recording 13 wins and 5 losses in 24 games. He showcased his abilities on the mound, posting a 2.46 ERA and a 1.06 Whip in 131.2 innings pitched. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw’s impressive track record and recent achievements could make him an appealing choice for the team’s rotation.

While Kershaw has not revealed whether he will sign a new contract with the Dodgers, the team’s rotation situation suggests that his return would greatly benefit the organization. With experienced players like Kershaw and Dustin May in the mix, the Dodgers could bolster their pitching staff for the upcoming season. As Kershaw continues his recovery and deliberates on his future in the MLB, fans eagerly await updates on his potential comeback.