clean the CamelBak | Advice

Clean the CamelBak is one of the hottest topics on outdoor sports forums. And the answers collect advice that is not always advisable. That’s why the world leader in hands-free hydration asked their engineers and product experts how to maintain the water bag ensuring hygiene, cleanliness and durability over time and eliminating germs, bacteria and viruses as well as bad smells: in fact, avoiding stagnation and deposits means keep mold and bacteria away and being able to use the same bag for many, many years.

How to clean the CamelBak

The best thing is always to buy a dedicated cleaning kit together with the bag (it costs about ten euros). The brushes are the best way to wash all areas of the tank. To clean, we recommend using soap and water and drying the bag thoroughly after each use, especially if used with substances other than water (there is also a page with instructions for cleaning products).

One of the CamelBak slogans that the company cares most about is “taste water, not plastic!“: all its products are made to be odorless and tasteless: but how to have a bag without unpleasant tastes or smells?

Il bad taste of water it is usually due to a poor quality plastic water bag, as well as sanitation: an unpleasant taste can be a sign of chemicals harmful to the body. When choosing a water bag (we also talked about it here) you need to keep this aspect in mind. CamelBak’s water bags are free from bisphenols (BPA, BPS and BPF: here a scientific insight into what they are and why they are dangerous). CamelBak has also developed the Hydroguard proprietary antibacterial technologyincorporated into the walls and pipes of its tanks, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteriadiscoloration and deterioration of the tank.

If your water bag does not meet these characteristics, you can try to combat the plastic effect by filling the bag 3/4 full with hot water and inserting a spoonful of sodium bicarbonate, then letting it rest for about 45 minutes. Not forgetting, then, to rinse well (we have explained the procedure in detail here).

How to get rid of mold from your water bag

The water bag goes kept clean and dry. Some sportsmen keep their empty tanks in the freezer. If deposits are left in the bag for a long time or if you use it with liquids other than water, without cleaning it properly, mold could develop. To remove them you can use hot water and two tablespoons of baking soda, or bleach. Hold the tank up and press the Big Bite Valve, to allow the solution to flow into the tube as well; then let the cleaner sit for 30 minutes. At the end wash the tank with warm water and neutral soap and rinse thoroughly. Air dry to avoid stagnation of humidity.

How to store the Camelbak bag after use

Storing your equipment correctly extends its life. So here’s how to deal with the water bag. After washing and drying it, hang the tank upside down. It is essential that the bag remains open and inflated, without the internal surfaces meeting each other, to allow the air to keep it dry. Detach the tube: it too must breathe. You can alternatively place the empty and open bag in the freezer.

How to clean the Camelbak tube

CamelBak’s water bladders are manufactured with a quick coupling and release system of the hose, which allows it to be stored separately and for air to circulate. Pipe cleaners designed to clean the inside of the tube are also on the market . To empty the tube of residual drops, you can otherwise blow air into it, or you can rotate it over your head by holding it at one end, using centrifugal force. A way to disconnect a tube without a release mechanism (or to remove the Big Bite Valve), is immerse the end of the tank in hot water for 5-10 minutes: this softens the plastic and makes it easier to detach the tube. Same thing to reattach them: dip the parts in hot water before snapping them together; as it cools, the plastic hardens and seals the joint.

What detergents to use to clean the Camelbak?

CamelBak makes available cleaners specifically designed for the plastic of its water bags . Alternatively you can use neutral soap and water.

Does the newly purchased bag need to be washed?

It is always recommended to wash a newly purchased product. To do this, fill the tank halfway with water and mild soap, shake it well, lift it and pinch the Big Bite Valve so that the detergent also flows into the tube. When finished, rinse the cleaning solution out of the tank and hose: the tank is ready for use.

What liquids can I put in the water bag?

The bag it may also contain substances other than water but we recommend paying particular attention to cleaning after use. Some sportsmen use it with supplements or fruit juices. When hiking in extremely low temperatures, a small drop of alcohol can prevent liquids from freezing. If you want very cold water, you can add ice. It is also possible to carry hot drinks, but it is suggested not to use boiling water.

CamelBak water bags

CamelBak is the inventor of water bladders and has developed a substantial body of knowledge and patents. It is today one of the very few sports companies in the world to produce them in its own factories. CamelBak uses exclusive materials and treats the water bags with antibacterial technology. The bags are subjected to very strict tests, as this video shows -nicely-

Its CRUX line offers capacities between 1.5 and 3 liters, classic and lumbar formats and designs that adapt to the different outdoor disciplines. The Big Bite Valve is in food grade and self-sealing silicone; a lock/unlock lever makes it drop-proof. The water pipe has a quick coupling/release mechanism to the tank via the Quick Link System. The generous dimensions of the tank mouth (probably the widest on the market) facilitate filling, emptying and internal cleaning. A Rigid ergonomic handle allows one-handed water loading. The cap opens and closes with a half turn. A heat-sealed groove in the center (except for the 1.5L model) ensures the uniform distribution of water on both sides of the tank, avoiding the annoying “ball” effect on the back with a loaded backpack. Thanks to it, moreover, the bag does not collapse on the bottom as it is emptied. CRUX water bags are present in CamelBak backpacks produced from 2017 onwards, housed in special and removable pockets.

