Austria’s Christoph Klarer involuntarily saved Hamburger SV from defeat in the second German Bundesliga on Friday evening. The Fortuna Düsseldorf defender scored the final score with an own goal in the 75th minute in a 2-2 duel between two promotion aspirants.

The beleaguered 22-year-old lifted his own goalie after a cross. After 26 rounds, Düsseldorf is still seven points behind third-placed HSV in fourth place.

After a 1-0 win at 1. FC Nürnberg, leaders SV Darmstadt are five points ahead of their closest pursuer Heidenheim. Emir Karic played for the winners until the 75th minute, in contrast to Mathias Honsak, who was injured.

