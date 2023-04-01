Home Sports Clear own goal saves HSV draw in Düsseldorf
Sports

Clear own goal saves HSV draw in Düsseldorf

by admin
Clear own goal saves HSV draw in Düsseldorf

Austria’s Christoph Klarer involuntarily saved Hamburger SV from defeat in the second German Bundesliga on Friday evening. The Fortuna Düsseldorf defender scored the final score with an own goal in the 75th minute in a 2-2 duel between two promotion aspirants.

IMAGO/Beautiful Sports/Wunderl

The beleaguered 22-year-old lifted his own goalie after a cross. After 26 rounds, Düsseldorf is still seven points behind third-placed HSV in fourth place.

After a 1-0 win at 1. FC Nürnberg, leaders SV Darmstadt are five points ahead of their closest pursuer Heidenheim. Emir Karic played for the winners until the 75th minute, in contrast to Mathias Honsak, who was injured.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Riso Scotti, Di Bella takes the blame: «Third knockout in a row, that's wrong. I apologize to our fans "

You may also like

Why does Elena Furiase become a trend every...

Get off work early! Leonard will play 17...

in Marseille, the trial of high-level gymnastics training...

Michel Der Zakarian (Montpellier): “We were very disciplined”

Painter for Naples. The best scorer of the...

Burnley 0-0 Sunderland: Black Cats hit crossbar on...

Du Zhaocai, deputy director of the State Sports...

Pol Espargaro no longer in intensive care after...

LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement

kicks and punches on the pitch – Corriere...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy