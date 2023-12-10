Home » Clear success for leader Inter against Udinese
Clear success for leader Inter against Udinese

Marko Arnautovic has shown no weaknesses with Inter Milan in Serie A. The league leaders won 4-0 against Udinese on Saturday evening. Hakan Calhanoglu (37th/penalty), Federico Dimarco (42nd) and Marcus Thuram (44th) scored within seven minutes before the break to give them a reassuring three-goal lead.

In the second half, Arnautovic was on the field from the 56th minute. Inter managed the result, Lautaro Martinez (84th) scored the final score at the end of the game.

In the table, the “Nerazzurri” are now two points ahead of Juventus Turin, who won 1-0 against Napoli on Friday evening. After a 2-3 defeat at Atalanta Bergamo on Saturday, Milan is already nine points behind their city rivals.

