Leo scored an extraordinary goal from sitting in his smooth debut at Clermont’s home. Neymar, Marquinhos and Hakimi also scored

All easy for PSG on their debut in Ligue 1. After the 4-0 at Nantes in the Super Cup, the team of the Emir of Qatar also paved Clermont with a final 5-0 and above all a great Messi, who scored twice, complete with a personal encore in reverse. And accompanied by a Neymar in show version: goals and assists for Leo, Hakimi and Marquinos. Christophe Galtier’s PSG couldn’t have started better.

show — Maybe it’s still summer football, but Neymar uses it to show that he doesn’t want to give up the five-year net worth 30 million. In the absence of Mbappé, held back by adductor pain, the Brazilian puts on a show in the first half. His signature on the advantage, collecting a cross from the bottom of Sarabia, adjusted by Messi (12 ‘). The former blaugrana offers the outlet to yet another counterattack for the doubling of Hakimi (22 ‘). From Marquinhos, with the header, the trio (39 ‘), always on an assist from a free-kick by Ney.

message — In short, Galtier’s anti-sequin cure, which relies on a 3-4-1-2, already seems to bear fruit. Also making the president smile in the stands Al Khelaifi who expects sweat and attachment to the shirt. However, it is the whole stadium to enjoy when Messi’s personal performance is staged in the second half. The seven-time Golden Ball unlocks in the 35th minute, concluding an attacking action that he had started, gathering the support of Neymar. And then inventing a viral goal for social media: Paredes sloping, chest stop and overturned. Message to the detractors: Leo is back. For Donnarumma, now owner, no danger. For Verratti, race 380 as a Parisian. Second only to Jean-Marc Pilorget (435). See also Names: Messi has 1 goal in half, like science fiction, he doesn’t seem to have won 7 Ballon d'Or awards

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 23:50)

