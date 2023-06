The Cleveland Cavaliers will take advantage of the $1.9 million team option in Lamar Stevens’ contract.

The forward has averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes played this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the $1.9 million team option on forward Lamar Stevens for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook