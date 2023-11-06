Cleveland Guardians Hire Former Catcher Stephen Vogt as New Manager

The Cleveland Guardians have announced their hire of Stephen Vogt as their new manager to replace Terry Francona, according to a statement released by the team on Monday. Vogt, a former catcher with no coaching experience, was the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners last season. Despite lacking managerial experience, Vogt met the requirements set by the Guardians, who had also interviewed Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Vogt, 39, had a successful 10-season career playing for six different teams before retiring with the Oakland A’s in 2022. He was a two-time All-Star and concluded his playing career by hitting a home run in his final at-bat. Vogt expressed his hope to continue his involvement in baseball as a manager.

The Guardians are set to introduce Vogt to the public at a news conference scheduled for Friday. Guardians president of operations Chris Antonelli praised Vogt’s reputation as a team player and highlighted his caring nature, ability to build relationships, and open-mindedness as qualities that make him a perfect fit for the organization.

This hiring marks a new chapter for the Guardians after 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the team’s history. Francona recently retired but will continue to have some involvement with the organization.

Vogt made a strong impression on the Guardians during his initial meeting in mid-October, leading to a second in-person meeting scheduled at Progressive Field. His background in sports, overcoming personal and professional obstacles, and his leadership qualities, particularly in managing a pitching staff, appealed to the team. Vogt has expressed gratitude for the mentorship he received from previous managers, including Counsell, Bruce Bochy, Bob Melvin, Brian Snitker, and Mark Kotsay.

Vogt, who had a slow start to his career with 32 hitless at-bats, eventually became a beloved figure in the San Francisco Bay Area, playing for both the A’s and the Giants. Notably, he achieved his first game-winning hit in the playoffs against Rick Porcello of the Detroit Tigers while with the A’s in 2013. Vogt’s desire to become a manager grew during his recovery from a shoulder injury in 2018 with the Brewers.

