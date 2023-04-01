Home Sports Clidrive, the Spanish startup that has billed one million euros in three months
Clidrive, the Spanish startup that has billed one million euros in three months

The new startup Clidrivefocused on getting drivers to obtain profitability or financial liquidity through their cars, has reached amazing results since it began its activity last January. And it is that thanks to his innovative business model ‘Car mining’Clidrive has become the first Spanish startup to bill one million euros in its first three months of life.

It is well known that when leaving the dealership, all cars lose approximately 18% of their residual value. However, what very few people know is that cars are a gold minewell they are worth more than 10 trillion euros (10% of world GDP), if we take into account the value of all the cars in the world. The company estimates that spain the value of the cars is in the 121,000 million euros.

For this reason, at the beginning of this year, the entrepreneur Pablo Fernandezfounder of Clicars and Clikalia, and Elena Gonzalez-Blancoan expert in Artificial Intelligence, co-founded Clidrivea technological platform designed to help the more than 1.4 billion drivers on the planet to connect with financial institutions and investors to extract money in the best conditions with the car.

$!Pablo Fernández and Elena González-Blanco, founders of Clidrive.

Pablo Fernández and Elena González-Blanco, founders of Clidrive. | Clidrive

The process is very simple, just fill out a simple form in the clidrive website for Artificial Intelligence to design the plan that best suits the client, so you can get a financial advantage with your car, without parting with it. According to the company, you can get up to 100% of the value of the vehicle, is paid or financed. Of course, there is a only requirement: that the vehicle is not more than twenty years old.

“At Clidrive we don’t say no to anyone, whoever you are and whatever car you have. We use technology and data to always give a positive response to our clients and help them earn money with the same freedom with which they drive their cars” he says Pablo.

The Spanish startup Clidrive is everything an example of maturity of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our country. And it is that Pablo and Elena have managed to form a team of fifty people in record time, and all financed with their own resources and without external capital, reinvesting everything that both earned in their previous projects, such as Clicars or CoverWallet.

