The new startup Clidrivefocused on getting drivers to obtain profitability or financial liquidity through their cars, has reached amazing results since it began its activity last January. And it is that thanks to his innovative business model ‘Car mining’Clidrive has become the first Spanish startup to bill one million euros in its first three months of life.

It is well known that when leaving the dealership, all cars lose approximately 18% of their residual value. However, what very few people know is that cars are a gold minewell they are worth more than 10 trillion euros (10% of world GDP), if we take into account the value of all the cars in the world. The company estimates that spain the value of the cars is in the 121,000 million euros.

For this reason, at the beginning of this year, the entrepreneur Pablo Fernandezfounder of Clicars and Clikalia, and Elena Gonzalez-Blancoan expert in Artificial Intelligence, co-founded Clidrivea technological platform designed to help the more than 1.4 billion drivers on the planet to connect with financial institutions and investors to extract money in the best conditions with the car.