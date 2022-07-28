The planet is sick and the most evident consequences are record heat peaks and abnormal thunderstorms for the season. The climatologist and science communicator Luca Mercalli he has been repeating his mantra for thirty years. Unheard.

Are the signs disturbing?

“Catastrophic. Global warming generates record after record. The 50 degrees in Pakistan, India and Australia are a confirmation. It could not be otherwise, the data are unique”.

For instance?

“Two days ago the freezing point in the Swiss Alps was 5,184 meters: this season it should be between 3,200 and 3,500 meters at the most. Then the glaciers have to melt”.

And the hailstorms and thunderstorms that have done a lot of damage to the North in recent days?

“When we have such high temperatures, a little cold air at high altitude is enough to have very violent storms”.

What should we do then?

“For thirty years the diagnosis has been the same, but the cure is not wanted: it is necessary to move to an economy that is not based on fossil energies. Waste must be eliminated and habits changed. You cannot live as in the past, chase an infinite growth in a finite world, continue to produce and dissipate resources. With a few solar panels and wind turbines, we can only move the catastrophe by a few years “.

We are eight billion, how are we going to feed ourselves?

“This is precisely the problem: overpopulation has led to ever greater consumption. We will run out of fish in the seas and trees in the forests.”

Is the fault of man alone?

“Yes, the UN Secretary General Guterres also says: humanity risks collective suicide. And that he raises the alarm is already good news. Pope Francis also invites us to open our eyes. repeatedly at the door of catastrophe “.

Is 2030 too distant a deadline for the cure?

“The target of 55% less harmful emissions may be late. It no longer makes sense to speak in terms of years, we have to start today.”

What faults does politics have?

“Politicians seek consensus and the economy has every interest in leaving things as they are. But the fault is also ours if we do not behave properly: changes are tiring, there is a cognitive obstacle to change their habits “.

Can the great heat and the disasters caused by thunderstorms affect the human psyche?

“Psychologists speak of ‘eco-anxiety’. It certainly has repercussions on young people, who are alarmed for the future. Then there is a dangerous implication: running away from the problem, putting one’s head in the sand”.

What should we expect for the rest of the summer?

“Exceptional heat peaks and very little rainfall, which will be more damage than a solution to the supply.”

The winemakers are worried: there are already those who have started the harvest …

“I recently ate grapes from the vine of the pergola in my house, in Piedmont. It never happened to me that it was so ripe in July. It is a pity that the hail then ruined it a bit”.

