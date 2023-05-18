Climate crisis, canceled the F1 Grand Prix at Imola. “It will be recovered in 2026”

Dozens of rivers have I’m losing or broken the levees, there are dudestreets and flooded houses, even a ponte collapsed: in Emilia Romagna the flooding due to the climate crisis has caused victims and over 4 thousand displaced people. There are no conditions to run the Big prize Of Formula 1 a Imolascheduled for this weekend. Given the weather conditions in the region, the damage and casualties, the F1 organization has announced that the race is cancelled. “The decision that has been made is that right for everyone in the local communities and for the F1 family, as we need to ensure the safety and not create additional burdens for the authorities as they deal with this dire situation,” the Formula 1 CEO explained. Stefano Domenicali.

“The cancellation of the Imola GP has been decided. 99% will recover in 2026 after the extension of the contract,” he explained on the phone with LaPresse the president of the ACI Angelo Sticchi Damiani. In the morning, the same Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he had asked for the postponement of the Formula 1 race scheduled for the weekend to facilitate relief efforts in the areas affected by the flood. “In this phase it is necessary to concentrate all the efforts per face the emergencyalso avoiding overloads of traffic in a hard-hit area,” ministry sources quoted by theAnsa regarding the Deputy Prime Minister’s request. The decision, specifies the Formula 1was taken following the talks between the organisation, the President of the FIA, the competent authorities – including the competent ministers, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the mayor – and the promoter.

Read Also Salvini associates the flood in Emilia-Romagna with the defeat of Milan. Then delete the tweet

According to forecasts, the weather in the coming days would probably have made it possible conduct of the racebecause a improvement and over the weekend the rain shouldn’t return to the levels of these hours. However, the conditions of the track itself are one thing, the situation around the “Enzo and Dino Ferrari” racetrack is quite another. Which is critical, as is the case throughout Emilia-Romagna. On Tuesday, the Civil Protection ordered the evacuation of the paddockconsidered the flood of Santerno river which runs right next to the circuit. Attached car parks, closed roads: in these conditions, it would have been logistically impossible to organize a grand prix.

See also Emilia Romagna flood, the Motta bridge in the Bologna area collapses: the video before and after

Without forgetting of course the question of opportunity: it would have been surreal to celebrate the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix while the Region itself is on its knees due to the effects of the climate crisis. Furthermore, with the need to concentrate part of the police and gods rescued in event management, hijacking them then give relief to displaced people and other residents in areas affected by the flood. The F1 organization itself explained it on Twitter: “The decision was made for the safety of the fans and the teams. It’s not right cause further pressure on local authorities and forces busy in an emergency”.

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

“She’s such a tragedy see what happened in Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the city and region where I grew up, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of floods and the families and communities affected”, stressed Domenicali again. “I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation: they are heroes and all of Italy is proud of them,” added the former Ferrari team principal. Even the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Solomonhe said: ‘My thoughts and those of the entire FIA ​​family are with those affected by the terrible situation in Emilia Romagna. The safety of all involved and the recovery efforts are there highest priority Right now”.