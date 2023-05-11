Climate: How green are Premier League clubs in 2023?

BBC Sport has worked with the United Nations-backed Sport Positive Summit since 2019 to research the sustainability of all 20 Premier League clubs, with the rankings updated each year

Premier League clubs have come under fire for the use of domestic flights this season, with some 30-minute flights between fixtures criticised for their impact on the environment.

But clubs are also judged on what else they are doing to improve their climate credentials, with an annual table measuring everything from use of plastic to plant-based food.

For the fourth consecutive season, Sport Positive, working with BBC Sport, has ranked all 20 Premier League clubs based on their environmental efforts.

Here are the key findings:

For the second year running, Tottenham and Liverpool have come joint top.

Spurs are the only club putting on classroom education sessions on environmental sustainability for their men’s and women’s first team squads.

All teams lost points for taking domestic flights – a new scoring element this season.

Four clubs report all their emissions publicly – Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester City and Wolves.

Seven clubs have net-zero targets, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton.

Forest Green – who came top of the EFL sustainability table – would have scored 26 in the Premier League rankings, with no domestic flights taken.

Club ownership and sponsorship is an area that has not yet been added to the scoring matrix, but Sport Positive CEO Claire Poole said “organisations a football club aligns itself with” are “part of the bigger picture when it comes to sustainability”.

Poole added: “The current Premier League teams have somewhere between 13-46 sponsors each, around 350 organisations overall. There are very few fossil fuel companies, but while a lot of the sponsors do purposeful work, some can be viewed as having an adverse effect on our planet or our society in some way.”

In a statement to BBC Sport, the Premier League re-iterated it “is in the process of developing an environmental sustainability strategy, which will set out plans to deliver climate action”.