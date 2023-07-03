Home » Climate protest at Diamond League meeting in Stockholm
Climate protest at Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

The Norwegian Olympic champion Karsten Warholm won the 400 m hurdles race at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, which was accompanied by a climate protest. Three activists from the A22 network knelt about ten meters from the finish line on Sunday and stretched two posters over several lanes. Two runners ran through the posters, the unaffected Warholm won in wet conditions in 47.57 seconds and stayed well above his world record (45.94).

“It’s okay to protest, but that’s not the right way,” Warholm told Norwegian radio NRK. It is disrespectful to the athletes. “I have to admit that I’m very angry,” said the 27-year-old world champion.

Due to the wet and cold weather conditions, top performances were missing. Discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger had received an invitation, but the Upper Austrian did not compete in Sweden.

