Climate & Sport: Episode 1 – Professional Football – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
03.06.2023
01:01:56 Std.
Available until 05/28/2043
WDR 5

In a four-part podcast series, Sport inside sheds light on what part sport has in and what effects climate change has on sport. The first episode deals with the CO2 footprint of professional football and the sustainability concept of the DFL.

