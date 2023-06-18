Home » Climate & Sport: Episode 3 – Equestrian sport – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Climate & Sport: Episode 3 – Equestrian sport – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

Climate & Sport: Episode 3 – Equestrian sport – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek


WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
17.06.2023
57:14 Min.
Available until 06/11/2043
WDR 5

In a four-part podcast series, Sport inside sheds light on what part sport has in and what effects climate change has on sport. In the third episode, Nora Hespers talks to Leonie Merheim and Tina Srowig about equestrian sports.

Our Sport inside article “Athletes demand more climate protection from the World Ski Association” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/wintersport-offener-brief-athleten-klimaschutz

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:
http://www.wdr.de/k/hintergrund

See also  Usac Rivarolo, a test of strength With the game you can win the "beautiful"

