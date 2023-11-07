Home » Climb 50 steps a day: why?
Climb 50 steps a day: why?

Climb 50 steps a day: why?

💥 New week, new challenge. You are ready?

🛗 CLIMB 50 STEPS A DAY.

📝 Why? According to a recent study* climbing 50 steps a day appears to be 3 times more effective in improving some wellbeing parameters than walking on level ground for the same amount of time.

🚶 Let’s be clear, this message is not intended to dissuade us from walking but to offer a practical and commonplace opportunity, often underestimated, to train our #feel good.

🎯 The goal is to accumulate these steps throughout the day but if you want to enhance the effects, here are 3 suggestions:

1️⃣ 20 SECONDS OF SPRINT

2️⃣ A 2 A 2

3️⃣ GOING DOWN (even going down the stairs involves considerable muscular work, improving strength and bone density, avoiding the respiratory fatigue that we may sometimes experience).

