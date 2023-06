The Admiral Bundesliga gets another derby in Linz. Because Blau-Weiß Linz surpassed the GAK in the dramatic season finale of the 2nd division on Sunday and can prove themselves in the upper house from the end of July. Among other things, against LASK, after 26 years there is another Bundesliga derby in the steel city. “We’re looking forward to the whole league. Of course it’s easier with the promotion, because now there’s euphoria,” said BW trainer Gerald Scheiblehner overjoyed.

