Pesaro, 3 February 2023 – Tragedy last night near the Balza della Penna a Leady. A 50-year-old climber, FM, and precipitate at least twenty meters and is dead. The body recovery operations, in which the Alpine and speleological rescue of the Marchesin addition to the Fire fighters and Carabinieri ended just before midnight.

The climber apparently was intent on bolting a new route at the Hidden crag located near the Balza della Penna.

The alarm went off in the early afternoon, when girlfriend alerted the vast circle of knowledge in the climbing sector that the man could boast of, after numerous unsuccessful telephone contact attempts. Some friends even rushed to the area to find out what had happened. Unfortunately, as evening fell, there were no further contacts with the climber and, around 8.30 pm, the rescue machine was activated.

The Alpine and Speleological Rescue station of Pesaro-Urbino, with eight operators, went to the site and then went up to the site of the suspected accident.

The victim was found at the base of the wall he was setting up from two friends meanwhile the rescuers arrived. Once the permission of the judicial authority was received, the body was composed and transported downstream for all the necessary procedures.