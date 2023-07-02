Climbing: Can’t beat Schubert in Villars

Climb

Jakob Schubert won the lead competition at the Climbing World Cup in Villars (Switzerland) on Saturday. The Tyrolean prevailed in the final ahead of the Czech Adam Ondra and the German Alexander Megos. In the women’s category, 26-year-old Jessica Pilz was only beaten by Janja Garnbret from Slovenia. 22-year-old Mattea Pötzi from Carinthia finished eighth in her first World Cup final.



02.07.2023

Online since today, 8.45 a.m

“It’s really mega,” said Schubert about his 22nd World Cup victory. “It gives me a lot of confidence and shows that I can still do it. The victory is extremely important to me, because all the good athletes were there.” The 32-year-old will skip the next two World Cups and do a training block: “I want to improve my form in the lead and catch up a bit in bouldering . The bouldering season didn’t go according to plan, so I’ll focus on that in a targeted way.”

Stefan Scherz ended up in 16th place in the semifinals. Team colleague Nicolai Uznik finished the competition in 25th place.

Mushroom comes in second

In the women’s race, Pilz finished second behind Garnbrett. Third was the American Brooke Raboutou. The Lower Austrian had qualified for the final in eighth place and showed a good performance there. “I can be very satisfied with the day. I just made it to the final, but I was the first athlete to find a great flow and was able to make up a few places. I can build on the performance shown and look to the future with optimism.”

APA/EXPA/Erich Spiess Pilz took second place in Villars

Meanwhile, Pötzi entered a World Cup final for the first time in her career. There, the 22-year-old Carinthian finally took eighth place. “I am so incredibly happy today. Before the final, it was a completely new situation for me, I was incredibly nervous, and I guess you could tell that,” said Pötzi.

