Home » Climbing: Can’t beat Schubert in Villars
Sports

Climbing: Can’t beat Schubert in Villars

by admin
Climbing: Can’t beat Schubert in Villars

Climb

Jakob Schubert won the lead competition at the Climbing World Cup in Villars (Switzerland) on Saturday. The Tyrolean prevailed in the final ahead of the Czech Adam Ondra and the German Alexander Megos. In the women’s category, 26-year-old Jessica Pilz was only beaten by Janja Garnbret from Slovenia. 22-year-old Mattea Pötzi from Carinthia finished eighth in her first World Cup final.

02.07.2023 08.45

Online since today, 8.45 a.m

“It’s really mega,” said Schubert about his 22nd World Cup victory. “It gives me a lot of confidence and shows that I can still do it. The victory is extremely important to me, because all the good athletes were there.” The 32-year-old will skip the next two World Cups and do a training block: “I want to improve my form in the lead and catch up a bit in bouldering . The bouldering season didn’t go according to plan, so I’ll focus on that in a targeted way.”

Stefan Scherz ended up in 16th place in the semifinals. Team colleague Nicolai Uznik finished the competition in 25th place.

Mushroom comes in second

In the women’s race, Pilz finished second behind Garnbrett. Third was the American Brooke Raboutou. The Lower Austrian had qualified for the final in eighth place and showed a good performance there. “I can be very satisfied with the day. I just made it to the final, but I was the first athlete to find a great flow and was able to make up a few places. I can build on the performance shown and look to the future with optimism.”

APA/EXPA/Erich Spiess Pilz took second place in Villars

See also  Argentine world champion Mac Allister has transferred from Brighton to Liverpool

Meanwhile, Pötzi entered a World Cup final for the first time in her career. There, the 22-year-old Carinthian finally took eighth place. “I am so incredibly happy today. Before the final, it was a completely new situation for me, I was incredibly nervous, and I guess you could tell that,” said Pötzi.

You may also like

A Simple Formula for Predicting Game Trends Based...

Driver Dilano van’t Hoff died in a crash...

“Veiled women are now part of ‘us’ and...

Cycling holidays in Tuscany between sea, art and...

Thuram Jr. Joins Inter Milan: Serie A Giants...

Football coach Jesus returned to al-Hilal after his...

Braves Dominate Marlins with Six-Run First Inning: Acuna...

Treviso, Jantunen “pending”. The Moraschini track was cold

Aia, among the dismissed there is also Serra:...

Miraculous Offseason: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Signs Core...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy