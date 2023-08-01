Climbing: Schubert attacks in “top form” at the World Cup

The Austrian team is represented at the major event from August 1st to 12th in five disciplines (lead climbing, bouldering, speed, combination and paraclimbing) with a total of 17 athletes. “We are happy to send a powerful team to Switzerland,” said Heiko Wilhelm, the sports director of the local climbing association.

Well prepared, Schubert wants to make you forget the bumpy bouldering season. “I didn’t have a total crash, but there was often a small thing missing for the semi-finals.” Things went better in the lead, as third place at the World Cup in Innsbruck in mid-June underlined. “That was important. I proved to myself that I still have what it takes.”

GEPA/Patrick Steiner In bouldering, things didn’t go according to plan for Schubert this year, that should change at the World Cup

The 2021 Olympic bronze medalist subordinated everything to the World Championships scheduled for August 1st to 12th. World Cups were skipped to show off rested in Switzerland after four weeks of preparation. “I feel fresh and really in top form, just as you want it to be,” four-time world champion Schubert was quoted in the APA.

World Cup routes simulated in Innsbruck

With a view to the World Championships, international route setters have recently made representations to the Innsbruck climbing center. With their help, possible World Cup routes were simulated. “I’ve been working a lot on my weaknesses lately. And it’s often about getting off to a good start mentally, being able to read the boulders quickly and correctly. I hope it works for me at the World Cup,” said the Tyrolean.

As one of five local aces alongside Pilz, Nicolai Uznik, Franziska Sterrer and Stefan Scherz, Schubert tackles three competitions at once: bouldering, lead climbing (as the defending champion) and the Olympic combined format of both disciplines. You have to qualify for the combination via the individual disciplines. Only the medal winners buy the ticket for the Summer Games in Paris, which begin on July 26, 2024.

EM in Munich as a role model

First of all, the new format was tested on the big stage – from an Austrian point of view, however, it was successful: Schubert climbed to gold at the European Championships in Munich a year ago. “It will be difficult to finish in the top three. A lot depends on route setting. But I’m one of those guys who has the potential for a medal.”

The pool of candidates is huge. Schubert names the 16-year-old Sorato Anraku “and his Japanese colleagues”, as well as Toby Roberts (GBR/18) and the two Frenchmen Mejdi Schalck and Sam Avezou. “And of course the old hands: Adam Ondra, Alex Megos, me,” said Schubert. Addendum: “I’m not going there alone, there are still some good Austrians.”

Pilz expects a tough fight

Pilz recently showed strong lead results. The Lower Austrian, who lives in Innsbruck, is going for her fourth World Cup medal in the impressive Bern ice hockey arena. Two gold and one bronze are already hanging in the showcase of the 26-year-old.

APA/EXPA/Erich Spiess Pilz would ideally like to expand their medal collection at the World Championships in Bern

“It will definitely be a fight for medals, everyone will be in top form at the World Championships. You can only try to hide the Olympic qualification as best as possible,” said Pilz. The favorite is Olympic champion Janja Garnbret from Slovenia.

Zeller goes for gold hat trick

In speed – the only solo discipline in the Olympic program next year – the Austrians point to a surprise. In the World Cup season, he has not yet reached the final, and Lukas Knapp won gold at the European Games, which were not well attended. The top two from Bern have secured their place at the Olympics.

In paraclimbing, several local representatives are considered medal candidates. Above all Angelino Zeller, who triumphed at the two most recent world championships in Moscow 2021 and Briancon 2019. “A medal is the big goal again this time. The dream is of course the gold hat-trick, but it won’t be easy. The density in our sport is increasing,” said Zeller.

