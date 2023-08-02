Climbing World Cup: Austrians relieved after bouldering qualification

Climbing World Cup

At the start of the Climbing World Championships in Bern, Jakob Schubert and Nicolai Uznik reached the semi-finals in the bouldering competition on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Schubert managed four tops and one zone rating on the five boulders, the Tyrolean took seventh place. Uznik, ten years his junior, came eleventh with three tops and one zone.



The top 20 advance to the semi-finals. Stefan Scherz (39th) and Jan-Luca Posch (57th) were eliminated. Best in qualification were the two Japanese Sorato Anraku and Yoshiyuki Ogata, who made all five tops. The only 16-year-old Anraku had won the Bouldering World Cup in Innsbruck in mid-June.

Schubert was very satisfied with his climbing performance, especially since the Bouldering World Cup season was not so successful. “I’m really happy that it went so well. That takes a lot of pressure off the lead when you think about the combination.”

Uznik was also relieved: “I started the lap badly. But I stayed cool and then did the second, third and fourth boulder quickly. Overall it was a good lap and I am extremely relieved.”

The semi-finals (10.00) and finals (18.30) will take place on Friday. “It’s the first time this year that we’re climbing together in a boulder semi,” said Uznik and was happy together with his colleague from the Austrian Climbing Association (KVÖ). “It’s been a while since the last time, that was at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.” At that time, the 22-year-old became European champion. Before that, the lead qualification will take place on Thursday.