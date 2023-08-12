Climbing World Cup: Pilz rewards himself with silver in a combination

Climbing World Cup

Jessica Pilz won silver in the combination at the Climbing World Championships in Bern. The 26-year-old was third best in bouldering in the final on Friday evening before she improved to second place in the subsequent lead climb. The world title went to the Slovenian favorite Janja Garnbret, bronze to the Japanese Ai Mori.



11.08.2023 23.19

Online since yesterday, 11:19 p.m

For Pilz it is the fourth world championship medal of her career, which also means the Olympic ticket for Paris. The Lower Austrian, who lives in Innsbruck, had reached the final of the best eight in sixth place and showed top performances there.

In the bouldering part, the athlete from the Austrian Climbing Association (Austria Climbing) achieved two tops and 69 points, in the lead climb she managed a 48+ rating or 88.1 points. Her total score of 157.1 was only topped by Garnbret (177.0), who had already won bouldering gold and lead climbing silver. “It couldn’t have gone better. It’s still kind of surreal,” said Austria’s best climber.

picturedesk.com/Keystone/Anthony Anex In the end, Janja Garnbret (centre) once again celebrated gold, but Jessica Pilz (left) was visibly satisfied with silver

In Innsbruck 2018, Pilz had won world championship gold in the lead and bronze in the combination, three years later combined gold was added in Moscow. With silver she now completed her set of medals at world championships. The men’s final will take place on Saturday (4 p.m.) with Jakob Schubert.