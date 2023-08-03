Climbing World Cup: Schubert best in lead qualification

Stefan Scherz, who finished 63rd, was also eliminated. Schubert, who climbed 42+ and 32+ routes in qualifying, meanwhile wants to defend his title in Bern on Sunday. The semi-finals will take place at 10:00 a.m., the final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The medal winners also buy tickets for the Summer Olympics in Paris, which begin on July 26, 2024.

“I’m really happy that I was able to start like this. The self-confidence in the lead climb is high, the shape is right – the last training sessions have also shown that. It wasn’t easy today, the first route was uncomfortable. I didn’t have much fun and had to fight, so in the end I was surprised that it was first place,” said Schubert, adding: “It gives me a lot of motivation because I have the feeling that I haven’t reached 100 percent yet.”

IFSC/Jan Virt Nicolai Uznik was 37th and missed qualifying for the top 26 semi-finals

Uznik and Scherz not satisfied

Uznik quarreled after the missed qualification of the top 26: “More could have been done on the first route, on the second route I made a mistake early on. The semifinals would definitely have been possible today, which is why I’m annoyed,” said the 22-year-old from Carinthia. “At least I notice that the lead training pays off and I can keep up.”

Scherz didn’t have a good day and, coming in 63rd, fell short of his expectations: “I felt it in my biceps as soon as I warmed up, after that it was anything but easy. It’s a shame that something like this happened at the World Cup. I then tried to get everything out and risk it, but it was no longer possible.”

Anticipation for Boulder semi-finals

At the start of the World Cup, Schubert had already qualified for the semi-finals in the bouldering competition in seventh place. Uznik, who was ten years his junior, also advanced in eleventh place. The semi-finals (10.00) and finals (18.30) will take place on Friday. “I’ll get everything out, there’s definitely a lot in it,” says Schubert, looking forward to the Boulder semi-finals. Uznik is also confident about Friday: “I feel good and will attack fully. If it goes well for me, the final is definitely possible. That’s the goal now.”

Pilz and Pötzi also in the semifinals

On Wednesday, Jessica Pilz and Mattea Pötzi qualified for the semifinals in the lead. 26-year-old Pilz entered the semi-finals in seventh place, World Championship debutant Pötzi advanced in 23rd. The best of the qualification were the favorite Janja Garnbret from Slovenia and the Japanese Ai Mori. On Sunday the lead semi-finals (10:00 a.m.) and the final (6:30 p.m.) will take place. Before that, the qualification (11:00 a.m.) in the bouldering competition is on the program on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

