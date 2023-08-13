Climbing World Cup: Schubert packs gold in combination

In the bouldering part of the final of the top eight, Schubert was the only starter to manage four tops alongside Narasaki and went into the lead with 99.6 points and only 0.1 behind the 27-year-old Japanese, the Tyrolean’s favorite discipline. Japan’s 16-year-old super talent Sorato Anraku was third (85.0).

In the lead, Schubert showed his class and secured gold with a high score of 84 points. Collins (76) improved from fourth to second, while Narasaki (57) and Anraku (64.1) dropped one place.

Schubert holt Gold

At the Climbing World Championships in Bern, Austria had a brilliant finish on Saturday. Jakob Schubert was crowned world champion in the combination and won his sixth World Championship gold.

“I started extremely well”

“It’s unbelievable how the World Cup has worked out overall and I can now celebrate a second World Cup title,” said Schubert. “I still haven’t fully realized it. I’m glad that I had my nerves under control throughout the entire competition.”

“I got off to an extremely good start and noticed that only Tomoa did the first boulder next to me. That gave me an incredible boost. Then I was inside and delivered in full. The initial situation was great, but mentally challenging. Normally I can attack from behind, but now I had to defend my position,” said the world champion happily.

Record number of world titles

Schubert, who also qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is the first climber to have now six gold medals at world championships. He previously shared the record with Zhong Qixin, who had five World Championship gold medals. However, compared to the Chinese speed specialist, the Tyrolean has also won silver and bronze several times.

APA/Keystone/Anthony Anex world champion Schubert cheers with Duffy (left) and Narasaki

The 32-year-old holds four world championship golds in the lead (2012, 2018, 2021, 2023) and two golds in the combination (2018, 2023). There are four silvers and one bronze. The collection is completed with Olympic bronze in 2021 in Tokyo and, among other things, European Championship gold in the combination in 2022. Schubert now has eleven World Championship medals and a total of 17 podium finishes at major events.

Silver Medal for Mushroom

The day before, Jessica Pilz had won silver in the combination and also the Olympic ticket in Bern. The 26-year-old was third best in bouldering in the final, before she improved to second place in the lead climb that followed. The world title went to the Slovenian favorite Janja Garnbret, bronze to the Japanese Ai Mori.

APA/Keystone/Anthony Anex Jessica Pilz won the Olympic ticket for Paris 2024 with silver in the combination

For Pilz it was the fourth World Championship medal in her career. In Innsbruck 2018 she had won world championship gold in the lead and bronze in the combination, three years later combined gold was added in Moscow. With silver, Pilz completed her set of medals at world championships.

