The Los Angeles Clippers appear determined to pull off a transfer market before next Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to Marc Stein the Front Office would also be thinking of Christian Wood, big man of the Dallas Mavericks, and D’Angelo Russell, point guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both players will be Free Agents at the end of the season.

The ‘sailing ships’ have several players with contracts useful for a trade, but they are not as rich in future choices – The first is available in 2028 and 6 second ones-.