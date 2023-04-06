Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Los Angeles Lakers loss vs. LA Clippers. The Clippers have won the last 11 contest vs. Lakers. Russell Westbrook scored 14 points for the Clippers in his ‘revenge game’ vs. his former team. LeBron scored 3 first half points but finished 33 points after a scoring fury in the second half. The Lakers sit at 7th in the West standings, Clippers hold the 5th spot.



22 MINUTES AGO・First Things First・5:42