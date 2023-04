Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Kawhi Leonard, who missed his team at the end of the first round of the NBA playoffs due to a knee injury, has a torn right meniscus, according to The Athletic. The Clippers forward played only the first two games against Phoenix, he did not play in the next three, and the Suns closed the series with a 4-1 record in the fifth game on Tuesday after a 136-130 win.

