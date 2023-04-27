Home » Clippers, speaks Lawrence Frank: On with Kawhi and George, let’s hope Westbrook stays too
Lawrence Frank, team president of the Los Angeles Clippers, met with the media to talk about plans for the upcoming offseason.

(Via Andrew Greif)

“We want to continue building around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, we will make sure they stay here for a long time to come. When you start a season with two players like that, you always have a chance.”

Frank explained that the excellent attitude shown by the group during the series against the Suns shouldn’t make us forget the problems that arose in the regular season.

“We have to go back to honoring her, the regular season is important.”

Finally, the manager spoke about the future of coach Lue and Russell Westbrook.

“Ty is a fantastic coach, there is no doubt he will stay with us. We also want Westbrook to stay in the team.”

As we noted yesterday, the Clippers will not be able to offer the former UCLA more than $3.8 million due to the new CBA.

See also  Roma-Zaniolo, total clash: Nicolò out of the team indefinitely

