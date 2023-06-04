closed roads and fear of landslides in Levizzano

Baiso (Reggio Emilia), 4 June 2023 – Second water bomb and new floods in Baiso. In the same locality already scourged yesterday, Ponte Secchia, in the municipality of Baiso, the junction for the provincial road 19in the direction of Castelnovo Monti and Cerredolo di Toano, in the section called via Fornace it has turned into a river.

At 16 he went out again from its course the stream, usually small, which comes from the side of La Costa. Provincial roads 485 and 19 closed. Flooding of homes with interventions by the Reggio and Castelnovo Monti fire brigade teams. The carabinieri, civil protection and local police, together with the citizens, are trying to contain the damage with sandbags and are fighting against the mud. Fears are also growing for the landslide front in Levizzano. Small landslides are also recorded in the municipality of Villa Minozzo and flooding, but of a lesser extent, is reported in Ghiardo di Bibbiano.