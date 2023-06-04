Home » closed roads and fear of landslides in Levizzano
Sports

closed roads and fear of landslides in Levizzano

by admin
closed roads and fear of landslides in Levizzano

Baiso (Reggio Emilia), 4 June 2023 – Second water bomb and new floods in Baiso. In the same locality already scourged yesterday, Ponte Secchia, in the municipality of Baiso, the junction for the provincial road 19in the direction of Castelnovo Monti and Cerredolo di Toano, in the section called via Fornace it has turned into a river.

At 16 he went out again from its course the stream, usually small, which comes from the side of La Costa. Provincial roads 485 and 19 closed. Flooding of homes with interventions by the Reggio and Castelnovo Monti fire brigade teams. The carabinieri, civil protection and local police, together with the citizens, are trying to contain the damage with sandbags and are fighting against the mud. Fears are also growing for the landslide front in Levizzano. Small landslides are also recorded in the municipality of Villa Minozzo and flooding, but of a lesser extent, is reported in Ghiardo di Bibbiano.

See also  Mara Navarria bronze at the Olympics: "It is a success dedicated entirely to my husband Andrea, without him I would never have made it this far"

You may also like

Judista Klammert was third at the Grand Prix...

F1, Verstappen triumphs again at the Spanish GP...

23rd women’s championship title for Linz AG Froschberg

Pinji Badminton Club will hold trials on July...

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Duplantis took care of the best flight record...

What you need to go climbing

Carlos Alcaraz, executioner on the court, but dubbed...

6/4 Today’s Jingcai recommends Jingcai football (five major...

Pallacanestro Mantovana wins in San Severo and celebrates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy